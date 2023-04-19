Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 475 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

