Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

