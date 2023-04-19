Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

NYSE:VMW opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

