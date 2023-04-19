Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA stock opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.