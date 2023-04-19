Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 230 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

