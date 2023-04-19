Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $380.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.14.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

