Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

ES stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

