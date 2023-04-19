Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

WELL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,651. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

