West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.84

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.84 and traded as low as $17.06. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 19,546 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $288.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

