Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:WAL opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23,795.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

