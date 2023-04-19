Western Alliance Bancorporation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,898 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 9,384 call options.

NYSE:WAL traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 4,829,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

