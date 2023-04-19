Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

