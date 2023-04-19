Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
