Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

