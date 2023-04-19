Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.58.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
