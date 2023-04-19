Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.