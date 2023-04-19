Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.80.

WHR stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.61. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.96%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

