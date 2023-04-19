White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,414.98

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,414.98, but opened at $1,444.35. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,444.35, with a volume of 1,168 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,395.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

