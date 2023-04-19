WhiteCoin Trading Up 3% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.35 million and $701,451.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.28 or 0.00334552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

