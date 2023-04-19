WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.73 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $40.73 million and approximately $688,356.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00319081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003383 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

