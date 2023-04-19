Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE WSM opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
