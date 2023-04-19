Windsor Group LTD Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

