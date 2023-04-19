WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.87. 25,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 87,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.