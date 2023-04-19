Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.16)-($0.12) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.16–$0.12 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 642,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 310,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.