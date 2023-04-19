World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Reaches $0.17

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $70.28 million and approximately $721,237.71 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,190,079 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

