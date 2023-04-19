WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $284.79 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.79 million and approximately $0.95 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010381 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00027337 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.