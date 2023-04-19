WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.80. 22,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 57,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

See Also

