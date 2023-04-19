X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 5,727.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561,476 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 1.35% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 476,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $36.89.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

