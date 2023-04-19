YES WORLD (YES) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a market cap of $13.50 million and $2.05 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

