York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.21

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $45.08. York Water shares last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 29,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.56.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in York Water by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in York Water by 25.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in York Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

