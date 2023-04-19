YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 362,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,701,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.