Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion.

HMC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

