Zacks Research Weighs in on Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on W. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $36.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $107.06.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $86,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,873.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,901 shares of company stock worth $2,093,145. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile



Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

