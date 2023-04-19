ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 12.9% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $437,909.76 and approximately $16.91 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

