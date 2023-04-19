ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.67

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $453,268.66 and approximately $17.67 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00139628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

