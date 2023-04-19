ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 22,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 63,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ZK International Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZK International Group by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ZK International Group by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ZK International Group by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of stainless steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, valve, light industry machinery equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company was founded by Jian Cong Huang and Guo Lin Wang on May 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, China.

