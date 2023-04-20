125,000 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 416,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.15%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

