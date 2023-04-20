12,885 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,915,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

