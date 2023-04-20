1,390 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.