180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,535 Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of VOC Energy Trust worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $752,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

