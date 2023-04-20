180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.