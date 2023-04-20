180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $231.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $352.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

