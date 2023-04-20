180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0 %

KHC opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

