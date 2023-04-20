180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

