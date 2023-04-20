180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.