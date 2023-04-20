180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.96.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $278.63 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $286.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.