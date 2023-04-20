180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

