180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

