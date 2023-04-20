180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,761,000 after buying an additional 145,229 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.34 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

