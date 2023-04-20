180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Qorvo by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

