1,915 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,371. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.07. 149,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

