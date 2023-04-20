2,229 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

